DePay (DEPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,605.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00009402 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market cap of $18.92 million and approximately $71,605.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00297808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00090254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.00742803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015166 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.