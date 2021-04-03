Deri Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.89 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $605,845.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00075694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00290805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00796653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00090908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00028895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 409,882,436 coins and its circulating supply is 45,335,684 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

