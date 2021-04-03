DerivaDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $204,007.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $7.90 or 0.00013621 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $206.24 million and $204,007.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00077180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00330447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.80 or 0.00788958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00091525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016493 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

