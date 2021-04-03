Dero 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $423,654.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00006778 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $42.01 million and $423,654.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,416.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.08 or 0.03522702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.58 or 0.00352735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $571.51 or 0.00961868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.70 or 0.00438766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00388991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00285891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00024753 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars.

