Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DWVYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

