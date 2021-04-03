Dev Protocol Price Hits $15.51 on Top Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.51 or 0.00025976 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $17.23 million and approximately $634,295.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,794,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,308 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

