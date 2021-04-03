DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0269

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. DEX has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $87,943.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.00671650 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027908 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

