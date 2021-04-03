DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 232.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $365.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.