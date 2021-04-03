DEXTools (DEXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $69.36 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00669944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027437 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,195,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

