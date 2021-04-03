dForce (DF) One Day Volume Tops $2.54 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, dForce has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $42.24 million and $2.54 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00666601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027875 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

DF is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.