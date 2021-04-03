dHedge DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.28 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00006537 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.83 million and $3.28 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00054035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.65 or 0.00681163 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00071182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028224 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,692,673 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

