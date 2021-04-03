dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $36.16 million and $2.55 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00006428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.54 or 0.00673051 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027378 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,693,669 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

