DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $4.75

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. DIA has a total market cap of $134.17 million and $101.26 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA token can now be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00008137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00326992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00090987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027752 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016859 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

