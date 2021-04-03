Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00005489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $11.45 million and $31,472.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002337 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00100432 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,585,673 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

