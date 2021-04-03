Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DBD opened at $14.19 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

