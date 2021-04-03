Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Digi International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 223,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,003. The company has a market cap of $575.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Digi International has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

