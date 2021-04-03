Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $741,663.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Digital Reserve Currency token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $14.75 million and $741,663.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.00275539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026663 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

