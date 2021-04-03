Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $478.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,303.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,047.77 or 0.03512238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.00344509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.24 or 0.00950610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.60 or 0.00436679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.00386793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.71 or 0.00308232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00024119 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,200,918 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

