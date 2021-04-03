DigitalNote (XDN) Market Cap Reaches $22.98 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and $341,595.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.11 or 0.00442208 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 971.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,035,794,544 coins and its circulating supply is 4,885,708,831 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

