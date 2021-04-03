Digitex City (DGTX) Reaches Market Cap of $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00679376 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028202 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.