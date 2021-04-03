Digitex City Price Tops $0.0135 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00052329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.80 or 0.00678349 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027555 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.