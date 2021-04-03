Digix Gold Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $807,331.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $55.99 or 0.00097773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $807,331.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00670863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027360 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,624 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.