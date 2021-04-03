DigixDAO (DGD) Market Capitalization Tops $40.68 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for about $397.17 or 0.00683125 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $147,776.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00040415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00674010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 102,432 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

