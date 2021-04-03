Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Dillard’s worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 78.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DDS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

