Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $17,852.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 105% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002764 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011679 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004858 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.59 or 0.00403685 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

