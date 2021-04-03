Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 10,646 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.62% of AvalonBay Communities worth $363,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.27 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.35.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

