Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,830,888 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of The Charles Schwab worth $305,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

