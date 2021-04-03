Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 36,868 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Deere & Company worth $356,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $372.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

