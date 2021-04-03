Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 55,652 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.59% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $278,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 81.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,443,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,075,000 after purchasing an additional 272,832 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

