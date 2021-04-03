Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 96,061 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 96,061 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $306,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $164,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

