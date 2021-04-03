Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,515,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 219.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

