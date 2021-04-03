Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of Simon Property Group worth $429,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE:SPG opened at $115.20 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

