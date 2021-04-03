Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Ford Motor worth $357,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

NYSE F opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of -304.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

