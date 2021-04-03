Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $297,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.94 and its 200-day moving average is $278.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.25 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

