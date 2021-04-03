Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 13,555 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Starbucks worth $325,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,591,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $812,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

