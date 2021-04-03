Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 22,693 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,517,454 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.05% of HP worth $332,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

HPQ opened at $32.05 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $32.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.