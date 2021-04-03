Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 24,970 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of PACCAR worth $287,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,868,000 after acquiring an additional 182,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PACCAR by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

