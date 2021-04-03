Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 329,785 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of Duke Realty worth $276,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

