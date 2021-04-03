Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 46,506 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of Truist Financial worth $353,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,582,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.