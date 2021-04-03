Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 58,643 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of salesforce.com worth $311,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $7,633,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $16,144,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,081,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,658,000 after buying an additional 132,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $23,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $218.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.