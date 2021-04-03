Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.61% of Lithia Motors worth $358,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $398.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.43 and its 200 day moving average is $308.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.