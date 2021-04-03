Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Booking worth $359,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Booking by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,237.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,382.46 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,203.08 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,304.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,044.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.