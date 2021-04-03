Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.13% of Regal Beloit worth $305,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $7,288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Shares of RBC opened at $145.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

