Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Cummins worth $317,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.81.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $257.72 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average of $234.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

