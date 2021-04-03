Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $400,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Shares of ARE opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

