Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $283.88 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 953,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of The TJX Companies worth $283,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $538,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $777,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

