Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $288.12 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.25% of Valero Energy worth $288,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,509.16, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

