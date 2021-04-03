Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $291.20 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 304.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $291,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

