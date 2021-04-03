Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $296.42 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,089,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Gilead Sciences worth $296,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

