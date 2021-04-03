Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $303.39 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.91% of The Allstate worth $303,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

NYSE ALL opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.